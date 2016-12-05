Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
Chinese second-tier club Shenzhen FC appointed former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson as manager on Monday, a month after the Swede left top-tier Shanghai SIPG.
Eriksson led Shanghai to a third-placed finish in the Chinese Super League, but was replaced by former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas last month.
"Mr Eriksson is a world-known experienced manager.... We hope his arrival will help Shenzhen attract the world's attention," Shenzhen said in a statement, quoted by Shanghai Daily.
Eriksson, 68, replaced Dutchman Clarence Seedorf, who was appointed Shenzhen coach in July, but failed to win promotion to the Chinese top flight.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
