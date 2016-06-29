June 29 Zenit St Petersburg forward Hulk arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday to complete his potential move to Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, in a deal which could break the Asian transfer record for the third time in five months.

Shanghai will reportedly spend 56 million euros ($62 million) to secure the services of the 29-year-old, which will break the previous record of 50 million euros that Jiangsu Suning paid for midfielder Alex Teixeira in February.

"After (Hulk) arriving in Shanghai, we will conduct a comprehensive medical check-up on him," Sui Guoyang, the Shanghai club's team manager, told reporters.

"We will sign the contract with him after we confirm all (health) details. Then we will have a media briefing."

The Brazilian international has scored 56 goals for Zenit in 97 Russian Premier League matches and was the league's top scorer in the 2014-15 season with 15 goals.

The Chinese Super League club are coached by the former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

