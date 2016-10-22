BEIJING Oct 22 World Cup winning manager Marcello Lippi has been named as the head coach of China's national team, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said on its website on Saturday.

The 68-year-old, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, enjoyed a successful three-year spell with Guangzhou Evergrande, winning the Chinese League title three times and the Asia Champions League in 2013.

Lippi replaces Gao Hongbo, who resigned earlier this month after a 2-0 defeat in Uzbekistan dealt a further blow to the country's slim hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, editing by Nick Mulvenney)