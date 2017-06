Italy's coach Marcello Lippi at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg June 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

Italy's World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi has signed up to take charge of Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande, local media reported on Thursday.

Lippi, who led the Azzurri to the 2006 World Cup, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the big spending Chinese club and replaces South Korea's Lee Jang-soo, the Xinhua news agency said.

