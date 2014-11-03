World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi has signalled an end to his stellar managerial career after the Italian guided Guangzhou Evergrande to their fourth successive Chinese Super League title on Sunday.

The 66-year-old's Chinese adventure was the final chapter in a remarkable coaching career that began with a host of managerial roles at lower league Italian clubs in the 1980s.

He went on to win five Serie A crowns during two separate stints with Juventus and secured a Champions League triumph with the club in 1996.

Lippi also had two stints with the national side with the highlight being when he coached Italy to victory at the 2006 World Cup. He resigned after the side put up a poor defence of their title in South Africa and joined Guangzhou in May 2012.

"It is my last match as a head coach for the club," Lippi told reporters after Guangzhou secured the title with a 1-1 draw at Shandong Luneng. "Guangzhou Evergrande will have a new coach next season.

"I will be 67 years old in the near future, and I do not want to be the head coach any more; but I will be in charge of technical staff as a member of the coaching team."

At Guangzhou, he won the league and cup double in his first campaign before leading them to another league title plus the Asian Champions League last season.

