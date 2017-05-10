BEIJING Former AS Roma sporting director Walter Sabatini has joined Jiangsu Suning as technical director, the struggling Chinese Super League side said on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old, who has also worked with Lazio and Palermo, will be in overall charge of soccer at the Chinese side, who are at the bottom of the domestic standings but became the first to qualify for the knockout phase of the Asian Champions League.

"We believe that he will bring us the best and the most advanced football management knowledge... and eventually make Suning Sports a leading sport corporate in the world," the club said on Chinese social network Weibo.

Chinese retail giant Suning Commerce Group are also the owners of Inter Milan after buying the Italian club last June.

Sabatini said he took the assignment as a "new challenge".

"I come here because Suning's vision and concept of developing sports and football match mine," he told reporters. "I am moved by their determination and long-term football plan.

"I hope to use my experiences to work with Suning, in order to build a world-famous sport corporate."

