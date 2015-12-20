YOKOHAMA Barcelona's Club World Cup title is a victory for the club's unique and stylish way of doing things, coach Luis Enrique said after they beat River Plate 3-0 in the final on Sunday. "If there is something that these players and this club have shown, it is their unlimited hunger to win titles and the style with which they win them," he told reporters after watching his side collect their fifth trophy of the year.

"Barcelona continues to be a guiding light, with a very clear footballing idea. "These players are unique. They are brilliant on a human level." Barcelona won a league, King's Cup and Champions League treble last season and are on course to repeat the feat this season. "Usually, people like to be associated with teams that win, but I believe that in the case of Barca, it is also because of the way in which we win titles," he said. "Some very important players such as (Carles) Puyol and Xavi have left, but the idea remains and new players come in who also believe in it." But Luis Enrique warned that winning titles was not as easy as it looked. "What is clear is that it is more and more difficult to win trophies," he said. "The level we were at today, any team would have had difficulty with us."

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ian Chadband)