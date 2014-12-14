RABAT Real Madrid's Club World Cup semi-final against Cruz Azul on Tuesday has been moved from Rabat because of the poor state of the pitch at the Prince Moulay Abdellah, FIFA said on Sunday.

The European champions will now face their CONCACAF counter-parts in Marrakech which also hosts Wednesday's second semi-final and Saturday's final.

"FIFA and the LOC (local organising committee) thank the teams and all stakeholders for their flexibility," said FIFA in a statement, adding that the decision was down to "difficult pitch conditions" in Rabat.

"All ticket holders will be informed about further steps in due course on FIFA.com."

Cruz Azul battled past Asian champions Western Sydney Wanderers, winning 3-1 on a waterlogged pitch in Saturday's quarter-final.

"The whole 120 minutes was disgusting," Wanderers goalkeeper Ante Covic said in a TV interview.

"It was absolutely farcical what happened out there and it's unacceptable to me. The conditions are hard enough as it is and we've copped some decisions that have ultimately given them the game. There is no other way to talk about it.

"It was never going to be a pretty game with the conditions but to me... it's embarrassing. You can't play football on that (pitch), full stop."

South America champions San Lorenzo will face Oceania champions Auckland City in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Martyn Herman)