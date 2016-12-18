Colombia international James Rodriguez said he had received offers to leave European champions Real Madrid and was considering his future in order to play more often.

Rodriguez's importance to Real has faded in the last two seasons, after an impressive first campaign, since his 80-million-euro ($83.53-million) move from Monaco in 2014, immediately after earning the Golden Boot at the World Cup.

"I can't guarantee if I'm going to stay here. I've had offers and I have seven days to think about it. I'm happy at Real Madrid but I want to play more," Rodriguez told reporters on Sunday.

Rodriguez has made just four league starts this season and played no part in Real's 4-2 win over Kashima Antlers in the Club World Cup final on Sunday, surprising reporters by coming out to speak to the media in Yokohama.

"I feel a bit bitter about not playing in the final but I'm happy we won the trophy. Ideally I'd stay at Real Madrid forever but things don't always turn out as you want. I have to consider everything and maybe look for a way out."

($1 = 0.9578 euros)

