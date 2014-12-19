Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) watches his players warm up during a training session in Basel November 25, 2014. Pictured are (L-R) coach Ancelotti, Cristiano Ronaldo, James Rodriguez, Marcelo and Fabio Coentrao. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MARRAKECH, Morocco Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is available for Saturday's Club World Cup final against San Lorenzo but centre back Sergio Ramos needs a late fitness test, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Rodriguez has recovered from a calf injury that sidelined him for two weeks, while Ramos had to come off after an hour of the 4-0 semi-final win against Cruz Azul on Tuesday after picking up a thigh problem.

"There is no risk with (Rodriguez) as he has been training since Wednesday and he has recovered completely," Ancelotti told a news conference previewing the clash between the European champions and the Argentine Copa Libertadores winners.

Ramos would train later on Friday and a decision would be taken on whether he is able to play depending on the advice of medical staff, Ancelotti added.

Real are seeking a Spanish record-extending 22nd consecutive win in all competitions against San Lorenzo and victory would add the Club World Cup to their 2014 Champions League, King's Cup and European Super Cup crowns.

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Justin Palmer)