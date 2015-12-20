Football Soccer - Bayer Leverkusen training - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - 08/12/15 FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar (R-L) during training before UEFA Champions League soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

YOKOHAMA Lionel Messi and Neymar were both named in Barcelona's starting line-up for the Club World Cup final against River Plate on Sunday.

Argentine Messi had been doubtful after missing Thursday's semi-final against Guangzhou Evergrande because of a kidney stone, while Brazilian Neymar had also missed the 3-0 win over the Asian champions through injury.

The pair will lineup alongside Uruguayan Luis Suarez, who scored a hat-trick in the semi-final.

Barcelona are aiming to win the title for the third time and River Plate are hoping to become the first South American side to lift the trophy since Corinthians beat Chelsea in 2012.

