OSAKA Video evidence was used to award a penalty for the first time at the Club World Cup when the referee gave Kashima Antlers a spot kick against Atletico Nacional in their semi-final Wednesday.

An off-field official called attention to an infringement by Orlando Berrio and Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai walked to the side of the pitch to review the incident on a computer screen.

Viktor Kassai immediately awarded a 33rd minute penalty that Shoma Doi converted to give Japanese side Kashima a 1-0 lead.

Berrio could clearly be seen tripping opponent Daigo Nishi as the players moved into the box to challenge for a free kick.

The winners will play either Real Madrid or Mexico's Club America, who meet on Thursday, in Sunday's final.

(Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris)