Murray says health key to hopes of prolonging his career
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
OSAKA Video evidence was used to award a penalty for the first time at the Club World Cup when the referee gave Kashima Antlers a spot kick against Atletico Nacional in their semi-final Wednesday.
An off-field official called attention to an infringement by Orlando Berrio and Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai walked to the side of the pitch to review the incident on a computer screen.
Viktor Kassai immediately awarded a 33rd minute penalty that Shoma Doi converted to give Japanese side Kashima a 1-0 lead.
Berrio could clearly be seen tripping opponent Daigo Nishi as the players moved into the box to challenge for a free kick.
The winners will play either Real Madrid or Mexico's Club America, who meet on Thursday, in Sunday's final.
World number two Novak Djokovic said he lost motivation after winning the French Open to complete a career grand slam last year, but now feels he is on the right path to rediscover his "mojo".