Dec 18 List of winners and runners-up of the Club World Cup since its inauguration as the Intercontinental Cup in 1960 after Barcelona beat Santos 4-0 in the final in Yokohama on Sunday. Year Winners Runners-up Results 1960 Real Madrid Penarol 0-0, 5-1 1961 Penarol Benfica 0-1, 5-0, 2-1 1962 Santos Benfica 3-2, 5-2 1963 Santos AC Milan 2-4, 4-2, 1-0 1964 Inter Milan Independiente 0-1, 2-0, 1-0 1965 Inter Milan Independiente 3-0, 0-0 1966 Penarol Real Madrid 2-0, 2-0 1967 Racing Club Celtic 0-1, 2-1, 1-0 1968 Estudiantes Manchester Utd 1-0, 1-1 1969 AC Milan Estudiantes 3-0, 1-2 1970 Feyenoord Estudiantes 2-2, 1-0 1971 Nacional Panathinaikos 1-1, 2-1 1972 Ajax Amsterdam Independiente 1-1, 3-0 1973 Independiente Juventus 1-0 1974 Atletico Madrid Independiente 0-1, 2-0 1975 Not Played 1976 Bayern Munich Cruzeiro 2-0, 0-0 1977 Boca Juniors Bor. M'gladbach 2-2, 3-0 1978 Not Played 1979 Olimpia Malmo 1-0, 2-1 1980 Nacional Nottingham Forest 1-0 1981 Flamengo Liverpool 3-0 1982 Penarol Aston Villa 2-0 1983 Gremio SV Hamburg 2-1 1984 Independiente Liverpool 1-0 1985 Juventus Argentinos Juniors 2-2 (Juventus won 4-2 on penalties) 1986 River Plate Steaua Bucharest 1-0 1987 Porto Penarol 2-1 aet 1988 Nacional PSV Eindhoven 2-2 aet (Nacional won 7-6 on penalties) 1989 AC Milan Atletico Nacional 1-0 1990 AC Milan Olimpia 3-0 1991 Red Star Belgrade Colo Colo 3-0 1992 Sao Paulo Barcelona 2-1 1993 Sao Paulo AC Milan 3-2 1994 Velez Sarsfield AC Milan 2-0 1995 Ajax Amsterdam Gremio 0-0 aet (Ajax won 4-3 on penalties) 1996 Juventus River Plate 1-0 1997 Borussia Dortmund Cruzeiro 2-0 1998 Real Madrid Vasco da Gama 2-1 1999 Manchester United Palmeiras 1-0 2000* Boca Juniors Real Madrid 2-1 2001 Bayern Munich Boca Juniors 1-0 aet 2002 Real Madrid Olimpia 2-0 2003 Boca Juniors AC Milan 1-1 aet (Boca won 3-1 on penalties) 2004 Porto Once Caldas (Colombia) 0-0 aet (Porto won 8-7 on penalties) 2005 Sao Paulo Liverpool 1-0 2006 Internacional Barcelona 1-0 2007 AC Milan Boca Juniors 4-2 2008 Manchester Utd LDU Quito 1-0 2009 Barcelona Estudiantes 2-1 aet 2010 Inter Milan TP Mazembe 3-0 2011 Barcelona Santos 4-0 * In 2000 Boca Juniors won the Intercontinental Cup and Corinthians the first Club World Cup, played as one-off tournament when they beat Vasco da Gama 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw. The current format was introduced in 2005.