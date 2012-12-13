YOKOHAMA, Japan Dec 13 Fernando Torres continued his recent resurgence as Chelsea brushed aside Mexico's Monterrey 3-1 with a confident display to reach the final of the Club World Cup in Japan on Thursday.

The English side and their interim manager Rafael Benitez will be under pressure to beat Brazil's Corinthians in Sunday's final after becoming the first holders to exit the Champions League at the group stage last week.

Juan Mata finished a classy move in the 17th minute to give Chelsea the lead, smashing in a left-foot shot after a low ball from Ashley Cole, sent clear by a back-heel from Oscar.

Torres added Chelsea's second with a deflected drive 20 seconds after the break, his fifth goal in three games.

Mata's cross was turned into his own net by Darvin Chavez moments later to effectively kill off the game, although Aldo de Nigris grabbed a consolation for Monterrey in stoppage time.

European teams have won the last five Club World Cup tournaments, Barcelona lifting the trophy in 2009 and 2011, and Manchester United the only English winners in 2008. (Editing by Ed Osmond)