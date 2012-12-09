UPDATE 2-Soccer-Real's remarkable Ronaldo again delivers when it matters
CARDIFF, June 4 Cristiano Ronaldo just seems to get better and better.
TOYOTA, Japan Dec 9 Monterrey (Mexico) 3 Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) 1 - result of Sunday's first quarter-final at the FIFA Club World Cup at Toyota Stadium.
Goals:
Monterrey - Jesus Corona 9, Cesar Delgado 77, 84
Ulsan - Lee Keun-ho 88
Halftime: 0-1
Attendance: 20,353 (Compiled by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
CARDIFF, June 4 Cristiano Ronaldo just seems to get better and better.
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)