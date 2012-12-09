(Adds second quarter-final result)

TOYOTA, Japan Dec 9 Sanfrecce Hiroshima (Japan) 1 Al-Ahly (Egypt) 2 - result of Sunday's second quarter-final at the FIFA Club World Cup at Toyota Stadium.

Goals:

Hiroshima - Hisato Sato 32

Al-Ahly - Elsayed Hamdi 15, Mohamed Aboutrika 57

Halftime: 1-1

Attendance: 27,314

---

Monterrey (Mexico) 3 Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) 1 - result of Sunday's first quarter-final in Toyota.

Goals:

Monterrey - Jesus Corona 9, Cesar Delgado 77, 84

Ulsan - Lee Keun-ho 88

Halftime: 0-1

Attendance: 20,353 (Compiled by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Justin Palmer)