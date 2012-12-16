YOKOHAMA, Japan Dec 16 Intercontinental Cup and Club World Cup finals since the series began in 1960:

Year Winners Runners-up Results 1960 Real Madrid Penarol 0-0, 5-1 1961 Penarol Benfica 0-1, 5-0, 2-1 1962 Santos Benfica 3-2, 5-2 1963 Santos AC Milan 2-4, 4-2, 1-0 1964 Inter Milan Independiente 0-1, 2-0, 1-0 1965 Inter Milan Independiente 3-0, 0-0 1966 Penarol Real Madrid 2-0, 2-0 1967 Racing Club Celtic 0-1, 2-1, 1-0 1968 Estudiantes Manchester Utd 1-0, 1-1 1969 AC Milan Estudiantes 3-0, 1-2 1970 Feyenoord Estudiantes 2-2, 1-0 1971 Nacional Panathinaikos 1-1, 2-1 1972 Ajax Amsterdam Independiente 1-1, 3-0 1973 Independiente Juventus 1-0 1974 Atletico Madrid Independiente 0-1, 2-0 1975 Not Played 1976 Bayern Munich Cruzeiro 2-0, 0-0 1977 Boca Juniors Borussia M'gladbach 2-2, 3-0 1978 Not Played 1979 Olimpia Malmo 1-0, 2-1

* Single match played in Japan 1980 Nacional Nottingham Forest 1-0 1981 Flamengo Liverpool 3-0 1982 Penarol Aston Villa 2-0 1983 Gremio Hamburg 2-1 aet 1984 Independiente Liverpool 1-0 1985 Juventus Argentinos Juniors 2-2

(*Juventus won 4-2 on penalties) 1986 River Plate Steaua Bucharest 1-0 1987 Porto Penarol 2-1 aet 1988 Nacional PSV Eindhoven 2-2 aet

(*Nacional won 7-6 on penalties) 1989 AC Milan Atletico Madrid 1-0 aet 1990 AC Milan Olimpia 3-0 1991 Red Star Belgrade Colo Colo 3-0 1992 Sao Paulo Barcelona 2-1 1993 Sao Paulo AC Milan 3-2 1994 Velez Sarsfield AC Milan 2-0 1995 Ajax Amsterdam Gremio 0-0 aet

(*Ajax won 4-3 on penalties) 1996 Juventus River Plate 1-0 1997 Borussia Dortmund Cruzeiro 2-0 1998 Real Madrid Vasco da Gama 2-1 1999 Manchester United Palmeiras 1-0 2000 Boca Juniors Real Madrid 2-1 *First Club World Cup (2000):

Corinthians Vasco da Gama 0-0

(*Corinthians won 4-3 on penalties) 2001 Bayern Munich Boca Juniors 1-0 aet 2002 Real Madrid Olimpia 2-0 2003 Boca Juniors AC Milan 1-1 aet

(*Boca won 3-1 on penalties) 2004 Porto Once Caldas 0-0 aet

(*Porto won 8-7 on penalties)

* Club World Cup: 2005 Sao Paulo Liverpool 1-0 2006 Internacional Barcelona 1-0 2007 AC Milan Boca Juniors 4-2 2008 Manchester Utd LDU Quito 1-0 2009 Barcelona Estudiantes 2-1 aet 2010 Inter Milan Mazembe 3-0 2011 Barcelona Santos 4-0 2012 Corinthians Chelsea 1-0 * After 1980, the Intercontinental Cup, between the champions of Europe and South America, was decided over one match played in Japan.

The revamped Club World Cup was played in Japan from 2005-2008 before moving to Abu Dhabi where it was played in 2009 and 2010. It returned to Japan in 2011 and 2012. * In 2000, Boca Juniors won the Intercontinental Cup and Corinthians the first Club World Cup. The last Intercontinental Cup final was played in 2004. (Compiled by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Mark Pangallo)