Fans of Colombia's Atletico Nacional cheer as their team plays Argentina's River Plate in the Copa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match in Medellin, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Fans of Colombia's Copa Sudamericana finalists Atletico Nacional have been banned by Medellin authorities from taking banners and flags into their next six home matches after a supporter had three fingers blown off by an exploding firework.

The city also banned fans from wearing team shirts at the club's next two home matches at the Atanasio stadium.

The club will open one stand at their next home match exclusively for children in what it called "a teaching exercise."

The accident happened last week during the first leg of the Sudamericana final between Atletico and Argentina's River Plate. The tie ended 1-1 and will be decided in the return leg on Wednesday in Buenos Aires.

Doctors managed to sew back two of the fan's fingers, according to local news reports.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo, editing by Alan Baldwin)