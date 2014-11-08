BOGOTA Nov 8 Manchester United's on-loan striker Radamel Falcao, who is nursing a calf injury, has been left out of Colombia's squad for friendlies against the United States and Slovenia over the next 10 days.

Falcao, who missed the World Cup after knee ligament surgery in January, has struggled to hold down a place at United since his loan move from Monaco.

Also missing from coach Jose Pekerman's squad, announced by the Colombian federation (FCF) on Friday, are injured World Cup goalkeeper David Ospina of Arsenal and Napoli defender Camilo Zuniga.

Pekerman has given first call-ups to 30-year-old goalkeeper Andres Castellanos of Independiente Medellin and full backs Daniel Bocanegra of Atletico Nacional and Brayan Angulo, who plays for Bulgaria's Ludogorets.

Colombia, who are third in FIFA's rankings, meet the U.S. at Fulham's Craven Cottage ground next Friday before travelling to Ljubljana to play Slovenia on Nov. 18. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)