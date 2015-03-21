BOGOTA, March 21 Radamel Falcao is "a big problem in need of a solution" for the Colombia team given his lack of playing time and goals for Manchester United, coach Jose Pekerman said.

Pekerman named Falcao in his squad for Copa America warm-up games against Bahrain and Kuwait next week.

Falcao, who missed the World Cup finals in Brazil last year through injury, has seen limited action under United manager Louis van Gaal since moving to the Premier League club on loan from Monaco.

"Of course he's a big problem in need of a solution, as big as the sadness Falcao must have at the moment," Pekerman told reporters.

"But because I know Falcao's worth, his mentality, his fighting spirit, I have never doubted he'll get out of this situation.

"We'll have him for these two matches, I'm sure he hasn't lost his fitness but rather he's going through a tough spell trying to find a place in a team that has struggled for form."

The Argentine coach picked a squad of 24 that is missing injured Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez for the matches against Bahrain next Thursday and Kuwait the following Monday.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Atletico Nacional)

Defenders: Pablo Armero (AC Milan), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Pedro Franco (Besiktas), Eder Alvarez Balanta (River Plate), Daniel Bocanegra (Atletico Nacional), Jeison Murillo (Granada), Johan Mojica (Real Valladolid), Darwin Andrade (Standard Liege)

Midfielders: Fredy Guarin (Inter Milan), Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea), Abel Aguilar (Toulouse), Juan Quintero (Porto), Carlos Sanchez (Aston Villa), Edwin Cardona, Alexander Mejia (both Monterrey), Wilmar Barrios (Tolima)

Forwards: Radamel Falcao (Manchester United), Carlos Bacca (Sevilla), Teofilo Gutierrez (River Plate), Adrian Ramos (Borussia Dortmund), Rafael Santos Borre (Deportivo Cali), Andres Renteria (Santos Laguna) (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Rex Gowarin Buenos Aires)