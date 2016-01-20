Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
BOGOTA Former Colombia captain Mario Yepes, who led his country to the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals, announced his retirement on Wednesday.
The 40-year-old central defender, who helped Colombia win the Copa America in 2001 and was capped 102 times, completed his training as a coach after leaving Argentina’s San Lorenzo last year.
“I will remain linked to football in some way, I have my badge as a coach,” Yepes told a news conference in the Colombian city of Cali.
Yepes played for Cortulua and Deportivo Cali in Colombia before joining Argentina's River Plate and French clubs Nantes and Paris St Germain.
He also had spells in Italy with Chievo Verona, AC Milan and Atalanta.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.