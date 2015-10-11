October 10, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Mexico defender Paul Aguilar (22) moves the ball against USA defender DeMarcus Beasley (7) during the second half of the CONCACAF Cup at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

October 10, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Mexico celebrate the 3-2 victory against USA following extra time of the CONCACAF Cup at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

October 10, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Mexico forward Javier Hernandez (14) and forward Raul Jimenez (9) celebrate the 3-2 victory against USA following extra time of the CONCACAF Cup at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Mexico players pose with the trophy after defeating the United States 3-2 in overtime in CONCACAF Cup match at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Mexico players pose with trophy after defeating the United States 3-2 in overtime in CONCACAF Cup match at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PASADENA, California Mexico won a pulsating CONCACAF Cup playoff match against the United States 3-2 in extra time at the Rose Bowl on Saturday to book their place in next year's Confederations Cup.

It was their first victory against the U.S. since they clinched the 2011 Gold Cup final played at the same venue, and earned them bragging rights in what has become an intense soccer rivalry over the past two decades.

With a high-energy game tied 1-1 at half-time and also after full time, forward Oribe Peralta broke the deadlock in the 96th minute with a powerful right-footed shot off a low cross from defender Paul Aguilar.

Mexico appeared to have victory assured with their greater composure on the ball but 12 minutes later they were stunned when forward Bobby Wood equalised for the U.S. after latching on to an exquisite through ball from defender DeAndre Yedlin.

Aguilar scored the decisive goal in breathtaking fashion in the 118th minute with a thunderous volley after the ball had bounced clear of the U.S. goal following a free kick.

Mexico's win earned them a spot at the 2017 Confederations Cup, an eight-nation event to be held in Russia as a prelude to the 2018 World Cup.

