(Adds detail)

By Simon Evans

MIAMI, July 8 CONCACAF has chosen Sonia Bien-Aime of the Turks and Caicos to serve on FIFA's executive committee, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean said on Wednesday.

Bien-Aime, who will represent the Caribbean region, becomes just the second woman to be a voting member of the executive committee after Burundi's Lydia Nsekera.

She had previously been co-opted on to the FIFA executive in 2013 in a non-voting role.

Bien-Aime replaces Jeffrey Webb, the suspended CONCACAF president, as representative for the Caribbean.

Webb is currently detained in Switzerland after he was indicted in the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation into corruption in CONCACAF and FIFA and faces charges relating to money-laundering and wire-fraud.

CONCACAF has three places on the FIFA executive committee.

Acting CONCACAF president Alfredo Hawit becomes the representative for Central America, replacing Edoardo Li, who was also indicted by the Department of Justice.

U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati continues to represent North America on the FIFA executive committee.

"Sonia has demonstrated her significant leadership as a member of the CONCACAF Executive Committee, and will bring a diverse and fresh perspective to FIFA on how to promote and advance the game around the world," said Hawit in a CONCACAF statement.

CONCACAF's statutes allow the executive committee to replace individuals who "for any reason whatsoever, cease to hold" a position.

However those appointed can only hold their position until the next CONCACAF annual congress. The last CONCACAF congress was held in April. (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Alan Baldwin andf Toby Davis)