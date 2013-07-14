Costa Rica's Jairo Arrieta (L) is challenged by Ian Gaynair (7) of Belize during their CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Landon Donovan (10) of the U.S. is congratulated after scoring a goal past Cuba's goalkeeper Odelin Molina (R) during their CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The United States and Costa Rica both qualified for the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday with victories in their Group C matches.

In-form striker Chris Wondolowski scored twice to steer the Americans to a comfortable 4-1 win over Cuba while an own goal gifted Costa Rica a 1-0 victory over Belize.

Wondolowski continued his red-hot form for the American national team with two superbly taken goals in the second half to clinch an expected win after Cuba had grabbed a surprise lead.

Jose Ciprian Alfonso had put the visitors ahead at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah with a 35th minute goal against the run of play but the U.S. dominated the remainder of the match.

The Americans, who thumped Belize 6-1 in their previous Group match, got back on level terms when Landon Donovan converted a penalty in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Joe Corona gave the Americans the lead when he scored his first international goal after 56 minutes before Wondolowski banged in two more to lift his tally for the tournament to five following his hat-trick against Belize.

Costa Rica, who had beaten Cuba 3-0 in their first game, kept another scoreless sheet with a 1-0 win over Belize. The only goal came in the 49th minute when defender Dalton Eiley accidentally put the ball in his own net.

The U.S. and Costa Rica each have a maximum six points from two matches.

They will play each other in the final group match in Connecticut next week with both teams already through to the eight.

Cuba and Belize have a mathematical chance of advancing as a third placed team if they win their last match.

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Gene Cherry and Greg Stutchbury)