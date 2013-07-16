Trinidad and Tobago's Cornell Glen (L) fights for the ball with Honduras' Jose Velasquez during their CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Houston July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Trinidad and Tobago took full advantage of a lacklustre Honduras performance to advance to the CONCACAF quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory in Houston on Monday.

In the first game of a Group B double-header played earlier at the BBVA Compass Stadium, El Salvador edged out Haiti 1-0 to also advance at the expense of their opponents.

Honduras had already secured top spot in the group after victories in their opening two matches, allowing Trinidad and Tobago to capitalise on their complacency with an inspired second half display.

Stoke City striker Kenwyne Jones scored a goal and added an assist to lead the way, setting his side on course for the knockout phase when he converted a penalty in the 48th minute after Orlin Peralta had fouled Cornell Glen in the box.

Jones then helped his side double their advantage in the 67th minute when he set up Kevin Molino to score from inside the penalty area.

The loss did not hurt Honduras as they moved on thanks to earlier wins against Haiti and El Salvador. Trinidad and Tobago finished in second place following the victory.

Haiti had a chance to advance earlier in the evening but a late goal sent them tumbling out of the tournament.

Rodolfo Zelaya initially missed a late penalty but poked home the rebound as El Salvador finished the group stage as one of the two best third-place finishers.

El Salvador entered the match tied for third in the group with just a single point, while Haiti, on three points, only needed a draw to advance.

The game turned late in the second half when El Salvador were awarded a penalty after Haiti's Jean Marc Alexandre was penalised for a foul in his own area.

After vehement protests from Haiti, Zelaya's 76th minute spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Frandy Montrevil but the forward followed up to give El Salvador a decisive lead.

It was the third goal of the tournament for Zelaya, who also hit the post twice on Monday.

