CHICAGO Coach Miguel Herrera was pleased with Mexico's attitude during Thursday's 6-0 rout of Cuba in their CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C match, praising his team's focus and drive against a weakened opposition.

Striker Oribe Peralta scored a hat-trick as the Mexicans romped to victory in Chicago over a Cuba side whose head coach and six players were still trying to obtain visas into the United States, while another reportedly defected.

"We met a weak rival and the team ended up doing what they had to do, score the goals," Herrera told reporters at Soldier Field.

"If we keep that attitude we'll surely have the tournament that we're hoping for.

"There was no excessive show of confidence, that's what I liked most, we attacked from all sides and finished well," he said.

"You could say we also missed a lot (of chances) but we got into position a lot. I have no complaints.

"We came here to win a tournament not just one match."

Peralta was also pleased with the team, whose goals put them top of the group ahead of Trinidad and Tobago, but bemoaned missing a string of opportunities to add to his tally.

"I'm bothered because I had (more) chances I could have put away but satisfied by how the team moved," he said.

"It's very important to start short tournaments with a win (and) I liked the way the team tried to score as many goals as possible."

A better measure for Mexico will come in their second group match in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday against a Guatemala side who lost 3-1 to Trinidad and Tobago.

(Additional reporting by Carlos Calvo in Mexico City; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by John O'Brien)