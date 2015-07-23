Jul 22, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Panama midfielder Alberto Quintero (19) argues with the official against Mexico in the second half following the hands call against Panama in the second half during a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 22, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; The referees are escorted from the field following the Panama versus Mexico match after players from Panama charged the official in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal match at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

PANAMA CITY The Panamanian Football Federation (FEPAFUT) has demanded the 10-member CONCACAF Referees Committee resign en masse following what it called the "insulting and shameful" refereeing during this month's Gold Cup.

Panama were knocked out the competition at the semi-final stage in a 2-1 loss to Mexico on Wednesday after the U.S. referee awarded Mexico two controversial penalties and sent off Panamanian striker Luis Tejada.

Panama were 1-0 up with a minute to go when the first penalty was awarded and then saw a second spot kick go against them in extra time to seal the defeat.

"What happened on Wednesday in the semi-final against Mexico was the last straw in a repetitive situation that has been taking place since our team's first game," FEPAFUT said in a strongly worded statement on their web site.

"It was evident and everyone is witness to the fact that Panama were superior to Mexico on the field of play," the statement said, adding the referee acted with the "clear intention of harming our eleven."

"We demand quick answers."

CONCACAF was unavailable for an immediate response.

The controversial awards caused chaos in the Georgia Dome with the Panamanian players hounding the referee and fans hurling objects from the stands. Play was held up for several minutes.

Mexico will play Jamaica in the final on Sunday.

The Panamanians also cited Costa Rica as victims of poor refereeing during the 18-day tournament.

The Costa Ricans lost their quarter-final to Mexico in the final minute of extra-time when Mexico were awarded a controversial penalty.

"It is imperative that these changes are made to take football's most important maxim forward: that of Fair Play," FEPAFUT said.

(Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Gene Cherry)