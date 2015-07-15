Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Jamaica scored a late winning goal while Costa Rica needed only a scoreless draw as both teams advanced from Group B to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday.
Jamaica's Garath McCleary tapped in a rebound in the 72nd minute to help his team beat El Salvador 1-0 and clinch the group with seven points.
McCleary's second goal of the tournament set up a quarter-final clash against Haiti.
El Salvador could have clinched a berth to the quarter-finals with a win but could not score. The Jamaicans prevailed despite needing three goal keepers and lost Darren Mattocks to a second yellow card in the 81st minute.
Starting goalkeeper Jermaine Taylor was injured in the opening minutes, while replacement Dwayne Miller went down in the 23rd minute after taking a hit in the head.
In the late match, Canada continued their offensive struggles in front of a partisan crowd in Toronto.
Canada had a great chance to end that drought in the 24th minute when Dejan Jakovic's throw-in set up an attempt by Marcus Haber that was saved.
The Canadians failed to score in their three games at the tournament, allowing Costa Rica to advance to the quarter-finals with just three points.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.