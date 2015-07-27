Jul 26, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Mexico celebrates with the Gold Cup after winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup final match against Jamaica at Lincoln Financial Field. Mexico won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Mexico spoiled Jamaica’s first trip to the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final with a dominant 3-1 triumph on Sunday that gave them a record seventh Cup title.

Jamaica had become the first Caribbean team to reach the final, but El Tri stole the storyline at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field by winning their third Cup championship from the last four played.

Despite a fast and inspired start by the Jamaicans, Mexico quickly turned the tide and got goals from Andres Guardado, Jesus Corona and Oribe Peralta in the victory.

Mexico will now play the United States on Oct. 9 in a playoff for the region's berth in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Against Jamaica, Mexico weathered an early attack and took control in the 31st minute where Guardado took a cross and finished with a beautiful left-footed volley into the upper right corner.

It was his sixth goal of the tournament, one less thanClint Dempsey of the United States, who took the tournament’s Golden Boot Award.

Guardado won the tournament’s Golden Ball Award as the top player.

Jamaica defensive miscues by Michael Hector led to the next two goals from Mexico.

In the 47th minute, Corona took the ball from Hector and finished it himself. In the 61st minute, Hector missed a chance to clear from in front of the goal and that led to Peralta’s score.

Darren Mattocks scored Jamaica’s only goal in the 80th minute, scoring for his second successive game.

Despite the defeat, Jamaica remained proud of their accomplishment.

“It’s tough but I couldn’t be more proud of my team right now,” said Jamaica’s Giles Barnes. “We have a lot to look forward to in the future.”

Mexico reached the final on some controversial penalty calls in their semi-final victory over Panama, but they proved their worth decisively in the final.

