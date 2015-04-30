Club America captured the CONCACAF Champions League title on Wednesday after Dario Benedetto's brilliant second-half hat-trick lifted the Mexican side to a 5-3 aggregate win over Montreal Impact.

Club America's 4-2 win in the second leg of the final at Montreal's Olympic Stadium also earned them a spot in the FIFA World Club Cup in Japan in December.

After drawing 1-1 in the first leg in Mexico, the Canadians looked well on their way to getting their hands on the trophy when midfielder Andres Romero slotted home in the eighth minute after taking a deft pass from Ignacio Piatti.

Benedetto almost drew Club America level five minutes later but somehow hit the woodwork from barely a yard out.

The Argentine made amends in spectacular fashion in the second half, equalizing in the 50th minute when he volleyed an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Kristian Nicht.

From that point on it was one-way traffic towards the Montreal goal and the Mexican side put the match to bed with two quick goals in the 64th and 66th minutes, courtesy of Oribe Peralta and Benedetto.

Benedetto, who scored four in the first half against Costa Rica's Herediano in the semi-final second leg earlier this month, completed the hat-trick by smashing home with his left foot from 16 yards in the 81st minute.

Montreal substitute Jack McInerney pulled one back with a minute left but it was little consolation to the hosts.

