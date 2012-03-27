March 26 Cayman Islander Jeffrey Webb has accepted the nomination to become the new president of CONCACAF, replacing Jack Warner as chief of the governing body for soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, the official said on Monday.

Webb said he had been nominated by 25 out of the 40 member nations in CONCACAF and would be formally voted into office at the body's congress in Budapest, Hungary, on May 23.

"I am humbled by the tremendous out pouring of support and encouragement received from so many of the member countries," he said in a statement.

"It is this unity of the CONCACAF that will champion our success, and if elected, it is my intention to build on that unity through collaboration, transparency, integrity, engagement, and accountability."

CONCACAF was thrown into turmoil after president Jack Warner quit amid allegations of involvement in a cash-for-votes scandal in the presidential campaign for world soccer governing body FIFA.

Warner's long-established right-hand man, American general secretary Chuck Blazer, also quit the body at the end of 2011.

Alfredo Hawitt of Honduras has served as CONCACAF's interim president since Warner's resignation.

Webb has held a number of positions with the Cayman Islands Football Association, including his current role as president, and has also served on several FIFA committees.

CONCACAF's congress will take place in Budapest, shortly before the full FIFA congress in the same city. (Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Ransom)