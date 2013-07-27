Tiger Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann has been suspended for the CONCACAF Gold Cup final for showing dissent on the sideline following his side's 3-1 semi-final victory over Honduras.
The suspension was announced on Friday by the CONCACAF disciplinary committee after it reviewed a report from the referee of the match on Wednesday.
Klinsmann, who had been unhappy with a series of what he perceived as non-calls and hard tackles against his team, was asked to leave the technical area after "showing dissent towards the referee by throwing the ball in a violent manner".
The U.S. will seek its fifth Gold Cup title when it faces Panama on July 28 in Chicago.
The decision can not be appealed, CONCACAF said. (Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is confident the Premier League club will be doing "interesting" business during the next transfer window while acknowledging that he may not get all his first-choice targets.
South Korea's Kang Sung-hoon, who needs a win this week to earn a U.S. Masters invite, led by four shots after the second round of the Shell Houston Open on Friday while the final Augusta tune-up ended early for a quartet of major champions.