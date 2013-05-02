McIlroy rues cruel ricochet that leaves him five back
A shockingly unlucky break cost Rory McIlroy probably two strokes at the final hole on Friday, leaving him five strokes from the halfway lead at the U.S. Masters.
Monterrey pumped in four second-half goals to defeat Santos 4-2 and claim their third straight CONCACAF Champions League title on Wednesday.
After last week's scoreless draw at Santos, both the Mexican teams unleashed offense and Monterrey rallied to overcome a 2-0 deficit to become the first team to win three consecutive CONCACAF club titles since Cruz Azul (1969-71).
Santos looked poised to capture their first CONCACAF trophy early as Carlos Quintero netted in the 37th minute and Felipe Baloy made it a two-goal advantage in the 50th.
But the champions rallied, led by Jesus De Nigris who scored in the 59th minute before putting his team ahead in the 86th after Neri Cardozo had equalised.
Humberto Suazo scored the final goal for Monterrey who tallied three times in the last seven minutes for a triumph that also secured them a place in this year's FIFA Club World Cup. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
AUGUSTA, Georgia Justin Rose said a couple of key mistakes kept him from having a run at the lead in Friday's second round at the U.S. Masters and expected calm weather and faster greens to play to his strengths this weekend.