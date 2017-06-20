Motor racing: Greed almost cost, says Hamilton
MOSCOW World soccer governing body FIFA said on Tuesday it had warned Mexico over what it said were "insulting and discriminatory" chants during their first Confederations Cup match in Russia.
The incident occurred on Sunday at Mexico's 2-2 draw against Portugal in Kazan, FIFA said in a statement, just days after it announced stricter measures to crack down on fans' behaviour at the tournament including allowing referees to stop matches.
FIFA said its disciplinary committee chairman, Anin Yeboah, had warned "the Mexican Football Federation for the misconduct of a small group of Mexican fans in relation to insulting and discriminatory chants" and said it could take further action in the event of another similar incident.
It gave no details on what action could be taken.
FIFA has already fined Mexico for fans' homophobic chants during its qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup.
Mexican players last year launched their own campaign against homophobic slurs during matches.
Mexico face New Zealand on Wednesday in Sochi in their second Confederations Cup match.
