ASUNCION The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) will support Sepp Blatter’s re-election as FIFA president in May, a CONMEBOL source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Blatter, who has headed FIFA since 1998, flew into Asuncion on Tuesday on the eve of CONMEBOL’s congress that will hand its president, Paraguayan Juan Angel Napout, another four-year term.

The source, who asked not to be named, was at CONMEBOL’s executive committee meeting on Tuesday where South America gave Blatter its support as the Swiss seeks a fifth term in office.

He is running against Michael van Praag of the Netherlands, former Portugal great Luis Figo and FIFA Vice President Prince Ali bin al-Hussein of Jordan, who are all expected at the congress along with Blatter.

The FIFA chief arrived in Asuncion, where the temperature topped 34 degrees Celsius, in a private jet and immediately went by helicopter for lunch with Paraguay President Horacio Cartes.

The lunch at the presidential residence, Mburuvicha Roga, which means “the chief’s house” in the native Guarani language, was attended by officials of CONMEBOL's member nations and other confederations.

Blatter will hold a news conference after the congress where he is set to face questions about the May 29 FIFA election, a proposed debate among presidential candidates and the prospect of holding the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November and December.

Blatter and UEFA president Michel Platini, who is also in Asuncion for Wednesday's congress, declined to speak to the media.

South America has been a region friendly to Blatter and his Brazilian predecessor Joao Havelange and is expected to support FIFA's proposal to play the Qatar finals in November/December.

