ASUNCION Uruguayan Eugenio Figueredo took charge of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Wednesday following the resignation of its president Nicolas Leoz.

Paraguayan Leoz resigned on Tuesday citing health reasons with CONMEBOL advising world body FIFA on Wednesday that Figueredo, its vice-president, would see out the mandate until 2015 when an election will be held.

"Following the definitive vacancy of the presidency, the vice-president is taking on the position held until now by Dr Nicolas Leoz," CONMEBOL said quoting a letter to FIFA president Sepp Blatter posted on its website (www.conmebol.com).

"(Figueredo) will hold (the position) until the end of the current mandate, which will occur in May 2015."

Figueredo is a former president of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF).

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires)