Team captain Rever (C) of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro holds the trophy as he celebrates their Copa Libertadores second leg final soccer match win against Paraguay's Olimpia in Belo Horizonte, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pedro Vilela

ASUNCION South American champions Atletico Mineiro have been fined $50,000 for crowd indiscipline and a lack of proper security during the second leg of the Libertadores Cup final in Belo Horizonte in July.

The sanction on Ronaldinho's Brazilian club was imposed "for lighting of flares (by fans), a lack of proper security guarantees and non-authorised people entering the field of play," the regional governing body CONMEBOL said on its website (www.conmebol.com) on Tuesday.

The Paraguay-based organisation added that Atletico, who beat Olimpia of Paraguay on penalties after an aggretate 2-2 draw over two legs to win the South American club crown for the first time, had the right to appeal.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by John Mehaffey)