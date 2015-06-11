SANTIAGO Brazil's players may hope to banish the memory of last year's 7-1 World Cup semi-final defeat by winning the Copa America but they got an unwelcome reminder at their hotel in Chile where the address is Germany Avenue.

The Brazil squad, including David Luiz and Fernandinho who played in that thrashing by eventual world champions Germany, checked in to the Dreams hotel on Avenida Alemania in Temuco on Thursday.

The city in southern Chile opened its doors to many German immigrants and the irony will not be lost on Brazilian fans and players who have been spent a year trying to forget their most embarrassing defeat ever.

Chile is hosting the Copa America for the first time and open the tournament on Thursday versus Ecuador.

Brazil play their first game against Peru on Sunday at German Becker Stadium.

