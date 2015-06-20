Chile's Arturo Vidal leaves the pitch at half-time during the first round Copa America 2015 soccer match against Bolivia at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Bolivia's Marcelo Martins kicks the ball next to Chile's Arturo Vidal as Bolivia's Ricardo Pedriel and Chile's Gary Medel and Mauricio Isla look on during their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A Chile fan awaits the start of his team's first round Copa America 2015 soccer match against Bolivia at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO An anti-discrimination campaign at the Copa America passed its biggest test on Friday as a sea of 45,000 fans, most wearing the deep red colours of the Chilean national team, quietly listened to the national anthem of opposing team Bolivia.

There was concern that fans in Santiago might boo the anthem of neighbouring Bolivia, with which Chile is ensnared in an acrimonious border dispute.

Fans have been asked to hold up a green card, placed on every seat in the stadium, and remain silent during the singing of the national anthems as a sign of respect to the opposing nation.

Despite some jeers at the start of Bolivia's anthem, most fans held up the cards and remained silent.

In the culmination of several years of dispute, landlocked Bolivia went to the World Court in May, seeking to force Chile to negotiate the granting of a corridor of sovereign territory giving it access to the sea for its natural gas and mineral exports.

Bolivia lost its coastal territory after being defeated by Chile in the 1880s War of the Pacific.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Ken Wills)