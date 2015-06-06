Football - Hull City v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 4/5/15Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring the third goal for ArsenalAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

SANTIAGO Chile’s golden generation, inspired by Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal, have a great opportunity to win the country’s first Copa America title in the tournament they are hosting.

On their day the team's dynamic, high-pressure game is capable of beating the world’s best but disappointing results in warm-up friendlies have left doubts hanging over “La Roja”.

A lack of both goals and a sense of security from the defence are weaknesses that have turned praise for their Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli’s tactics into criticism.

Sampaoli was driven at one point to say he would gather his squad in Europe to prepare for the tournament away from pressure from media and the fans, although he later changed his mind.

He said he had worked to give better balance to a team who beat holders Spain and almost eliminated Brazil in the first knockout stage of last year’s World Cup when a late Mauricio Pinilla shot hit the bar before the hosts won on penalties.

“We’ve been able to work on our planned tasks, we have brought the players who have played less to the same physical and footballing level as those who saw more action in the season, it’s all been positive,” Sampaoli told reporters.

He added that leading players like Gary Medel, midfielder Jorge Valdivia and Vidal are in top physical shape whereas they had arrived in Brazil last year with injury problems.

“Today, from the physical point of view, there’s a backbone to the team that is in very good shape,” he said.

However, Saturday’s Champions League final in Berlin means Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and Juventus midfielder Vidal will arrive late at the Chile camp where the team are preparing for Friday’s opening match against Ecuador in the capital.

They also meet Bolivia and Mexico in Group A.

(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)