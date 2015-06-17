Chile's player Arturo Vidal and head coach Jorge Sampaoli (not pictured) hold a news conference, ahead of their Copa America opening match against Ecuador on Thursday, at the national stadium in Santiago, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, top scorer at the Copa America, was arrested on drink-driving charges after crashing his car and being taken to hospital with a neck injury, police said on Wednesday.

Chilean state television showed pictures of Vidal’s badly damaged red Ferrari and said the Juventus midfielder had crashed 30km south of Santiago at about 10pm on Tuesday after spending the team’s afternoon off at a casino.

It later showed Vidal, who has three goals in the tournament after scoring twice in Chile’s 3-3 draw with Mexico on Monday, leaving the hospital in a police patrol car.

“(Vidal is charged with causing) a traffic accident, with people injured, under the influence of alcohol,” police colonel Ricardo Gonzalez told reporters, adding the player would have to go before a judge.

Vidal appeared to be in good shape, talking to his agent sitting beside him in the patrol car, while hospital director Sergio Aguilera said three people were hurt including the player, who “had a lightly bruised neck.”

Hosts Chile are top of Group A in the 12-team tournament with four points from two matches, ahead of Bolivia on goal difference. Mexico have two points and Ecuador none.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Charme; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)