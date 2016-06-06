Jun 3, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez (10) celebrates by dancing with teammates after scoring a goal against the United States in the first half during the group play stage of the 2016 Copa America Centenario at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory...

Colombia captain James Rodriguez is nursing a shoulder injury and will miss their Copa America Group A match against Paraguay on Tuesday, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) said.

James, who fell awkwardly and dislocated his shoulder during Colombia’s 2-0 win over hosts the United States at Santa Clara on Friday, misses the match at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The Real Madrid midfielder, one of several leading players with injury woes at the centenary tournament including Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Uruguay’s Luis Suarez, could return against Costa Rica in Houston on Saturday.

Edwin Cardona, who was a starter against the U.S. alongside James, is his possible replacement in a playmaking role.

“If I get chosen to play in that position I will do so for the benefit of my team,” Cardona told reporters in Los Angeles.

“Of course, we have different characteristics, with James we have more ball possession.”

James, injured midway through the second half, converted a 42nd-minute penalty for Colombia’s second goal against the U.S. after Cristian Zapata had given them an early lead.

Colombia lead Group A with three points, two more than Paraguay and Costa Rica who drew 0-0 on Saturday. The U.S., who face the Costa Ricans in Chicago on Tuesday, have none.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)