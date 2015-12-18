Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and the United States are the top four seeds for next year's Copa America, tournament organisers announced on Thursday.

The 2016 event, to be held in the U.S. for the first time, will be staged in 10 cities from June 3-26.

Sixteen nations will contest the event -- 10 from South America and six from the CONCACAF region (North and Central America and the Caribbean).

The Copa America is the premier South American soccer championship. In recent times it has been played every four years by 10 teams from that continent but two invitees.

It has been expanded to include North American nations for the first time in celebration of its 100-year anniversary, and will be held one year after the last Copa won by hosts Chile.

