May 1 The United States will stage a centenary Copa America in 2016 hoping it will lead to more competition between the sport's two continental governing bodies in the Americas, South American CONMEBOL president Eugenio Figueredo said on Thursday.

CONMEBOL and its northern counterpart CONCACAF which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean made the official announcement of the tournament at a Miami news conference.

"This is a Copa Centenario we want to play an extra tournament and it's going to be a resounding success that will make us think about not waiting another 100 years for a more permanent competition between CONCACAF and South America," Uruguayan Figueredo said.

The Copa America, the South American championship first played in 1916, is the oldest active competition involving national teams since the four-nation British Home Championship was discontinued in the mid-1980s. (Reporting by Rex Gowar and Daniela Desantis, editing by Ed Osmond)