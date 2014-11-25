SANTIAGO Nov 24 Lionel Messi's Argentina will face holders Uruguay while Brazil will face Colombia in the group phases at the 2015 Copa America in Chile following Monday's draw.

World Cup runners-up Argentina, top seeds in Group B in which they will also meet Paraguay and Jamaica, were beaten on penalties in the quarter-finals at the 2011 event by Uruguay.

Brazil, who will be looking to recover from their disappointing World Cup as hosts this year, are in Group C where they will also play Peru and Venezuela.

Hosts Chile were joined in Group A with Mexico, Ecuador and Bolivia at the draw in the Chilean Pacific coast resort of Vina del Mar. (Reporting by Javier Leira and Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)