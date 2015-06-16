Jamaica's Kemar Lawrence (front) fights for the ball with Paraguay's Derlis Gonzalez during their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at Estadio Regional Calvo y Bascunan in Antofagasta, Chile, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Paraguay's Derlis Gonzalez (L) fights Jamaica's Westley Morgan for the ball during their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at Estadio Regional Calvo y Bascunan in Antofagasta, Chile, June 16, 2015. REUTERSREUTERS/Andres Stapff

ANTOFAGASTA, Chile A tragi-comic blunder by Jamaica goalkeeper Duwayne Kerr gifted Paraguay a 35th-minute goal and a 1-0 victory that put them top of Group B at the Copa America on Tuesday.

Midfielder Victor Caceres played a long ball out of the Paraguay half for Benitez to chase and Kerr's attempt at a clearing header bounced straight off Benitez's thigh and into goal.

Paraguay have four points from two matches, one more than title holders Uruguay and three in front of Argentina who meet later in La Serena (0130 GMT).

It was Paraguay’s first win in 10 Copa America matches, having reached the 2011 final without a win.

The match was also coach Ramon Diaz’s first victory in his fifth in charge and followed the surprise 2-2 draw with favourites Argentina three days ago.

(Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Ian Ransom)