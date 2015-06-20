SANTIAGO Hosts Chile brushed aside Bolivia 5-0 at the Copa America on Friday to finish top of Group A and ensure they remain in the capital Santiago for their quarter-final.
Midfielder Charles Aranguiz scored twice and Arsenal strikerAlexis Sanchez grabbed his first goal of the tournament as Chile cruised to victory in a one-sided encounter at the national stadium.
Full back Gary Medel added a fourth, Bolivian captain Ronald Raldes scored an own-goal and Sanchez hit the woodwork twice against a Bolivia side that offered little in the way of resistance.
Despite their defeat, Bolivia finished second in the group and also progress to the last eight.
Ecuador, who beat Mexico 2-1 earlier, will have to wait for other results to see if they go through, while Mexico, whocame to the Copa with an understrength side, are eliminated.
(Reporting by Gideon Long; Editing by Rex Gowar)