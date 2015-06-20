Chile's Gary Medel scores a goal past Bolivia's goalie Romel Quinonez during their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Chile's Jorge Valdivia talks with his coach Jorge Sampaoli during their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match against Bolivia at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Bolivia's Romel Quinonez looks at an own goal by teammate Ricardo Pedriel during their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match against Chile at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Bolivia's Ronald Raldes (C) scores an own goal past his goalie Romel Quinonez (R) during the first round Copa America 2015 soccer match against Chile at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SANTIAGO Hosts Chile brushed aside Bolivia 5-0 at the Copa America on Friday to finish top of Group A and ensure they remain in the capital Santiago for their quarter-final.

Midfielder Charles Aranguiz scored twice and Arsenal strikerAlexis Sanchez grabbed his first goal of the tournament as Chile cruised to victory in a one-sided encounter at the national stadium.

Full back Gary Medel added a fourth, Bolivian captain Ronald Raldes scored an own-goal and Sanchez hit the woodwork twice against a Bolivia side that offered little in the way of resistance.

Despite their defeat, Bolivia finished second in the group and also progress to the last eight.

Ecuador, who beat Mexico 2-1 earlier, will have to wait for other results to see if they go through, while Mexico, whocame to the Copa with an understrength side, are eliminated.

(Reporting by Gideon Long; Editing by Rex Gowar)