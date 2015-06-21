Paraguay's Nestor Ortigoza is carted off the pitch during the first round Copa America 2015 soccer match against Uruguay at Estadio La Portada in La Serena, Chile, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Spectators shield their eyes from the glare of the Sun during the first round Copa America 2015 soccer match between Uruguay and Paraguay at Estadio La Portada in La Serena, Chile, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Uruguay's goalie Fernando Muslera (L) and Paraguay's Roque Santa Cruz walk off the pitch together after their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at Estadio La Portada in La Serena, Chile, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Uruguay's Sebastian Coates heads the ball against three Paraguay players during their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at Estadio La Portada in La Serena, Chile, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Paraguay's Lucas Barrios (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Uruguay during their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at Estadio La Portada in La Serena, Chile, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Paraguay's Lucas Barrios (L) fights for the ball with Uruguay's Jose Gimenez during their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at Estadio La Portada in La Serena, Chile, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LA SERENA, Chile Paraguay drew 1-1 with Uruguay at the Copa America to go top of Group B, one point ahead of Argentina before the tournament favourites take on eliminated Jamaica later on Saturday.

Centre back Jose Maria Gimenez put holders Uruguay in front after 29 minutes with a header from Carlos Sanchez' corner, the ball going in off the post.

Paraguay equalised on the stroke of halftime from a corner taken by Edgar Benitez that striker Lucas Barrios nodded emphatically past Fernando Muslera.

The Paraguayans have five points from three matches while Uruguay, sure of a berth in the quarter-finals at least as one of the two best third-placed teams, and Argentina have four apiece.

Jamaica will finish bottom even if they manage to get an upset win over Argentina.

"I'm happy with Paraguay's strength, we're a good team," Barrios told reporters. "We were a goal down and drew against tough opponents.

Uruguay had most of the chances in a match that pitted the two finalists of the previous tournament in 2011 against each other.

Gimenez almost put the holders two up in the 37th minute but Justo Villar made a fine save, diving to his right to push the ball away.

Striker Diego Rolan latched on to the rebound and fed Edinson Cavani but the striker steered the ball past the outside of the far post.

In the second half Uruguay's substitute forward Cristhian Stuani steered a header wide of the post when he had the goal at his mercy and Villar saved a volley from Cavani.

Paraguay nearly stole victory in added time when Muslera did well, diving to his right to push a shot from defender Bruno Valdez out for a corner.

"Unfortunately a loss of concentration cost us. I liked the team, we created the best chances," said Gimenez.

(Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Tony Jimenez)