Argentina's Sergio Aguero falls near Argentine coach Gerardo Martino during their Copa America 2015 semi-final soccer match against Paraguay at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain celebrates his goal against Paraguay with teammate Lionel Messi during their Copa America 2015 semi-final soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, June 30,2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Paraguay players react after Argentina's Gonzalo Higuain (not pictured) scored a goal during their Copa America 2015 semi-final soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring a goal as Paraguay's Ivan Piris looks on during their Copa America 2015 semi-final soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Paraguay's Paulo Da Silva (R) fails to stop a goal by Argentina's Angel Di Maria during their Copa America 2015 semi-final soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CONCEPCION, Chile Angel di Maria scored twice as Argentina crushed Paraguay 6-1 on Tuesday to book their place in the final of the Copa America against hosts Chile.

Defender Marcos Rojo and midfielder Javier Pastore gave them a 2-0 lead within the first half hour, both goals set up by an inspirational Lionel Messi.

Paraguay pulled a goal back through Lucas Barrios before the Argentineans ran riot in the second half as Di Maria scored twice in six minutes before strikers Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain added their fifth and sixth.

Argentina will meet Chile in Saturday's final in Santiago while Paraguay will face Peru on Friday in the third-place play-off.

(reporting by Gideon Long; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)