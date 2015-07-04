Peru's Andre Carrillo (18) celebrates with teammates afer scoring against Paraguay during their Copa America 2015 third-place soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Paraguay's Edgar Benitez is tackled by Peru's Christian Ramos near the Peru net during their Copa America 2015 third-place soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Peru's Paolo Guerrero (L) celebrates his goal against Paraguay with teammate Andre Carrillo during their Copa America 2015 third-place soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

CONCEPCION, Chile Peru beat Paraguay 2-0 at the Copa America on Friday to ensure they finished in third place for the second consecutive edition of the tournament. Midfielder Andre Carrillo gave them the lead three minutes into the second half, stabbing a shot into the bottom corner of the Paraguayan net after striker Paolo Guerrero had nodded down a Christian Cueva corner.

Guerrero sealed a deserved victory with his fourth goal of the tournament in the 89th minute.

At the last Copa America in 2011, Peru also finished third,beating Venezuela in the clash between the losing semi-finalists. Hosts Chile face Argentina in the final on Saturday.

(Reporting by Gideon Long, Editing by Nick Mulvenney)